GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa says the UPND administration may be weak in one or two areas but it has done many things right from the word go. In an interview, Mulusa said UPND can’t go back to the PF way of doing things because Zambians voted for it on the premise of bringing change to the country. “We can’t go back to PF way of doing things, that is not possible. This government was voted for the change and the change that people wanted was something to do differently from what PF used to do. Those are the changes that we are talking about even when we are talking about tribal balancing, when we talk about contracts, when you…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.