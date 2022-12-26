THE Drug Enforcement Commission, through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, has arrested a Data Entry Specialist at the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) for forgery, theft by servant and money laundering involving over K1 million. In a statement, Monday, DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan said Gregory Kunda, 39, of Nakonde, while acting with other unknown persons, stole 324 metric tonnes of maize worth K1,296, 000 by issuing fraudulent instructions for the release of the maize. He said Kunda purported that the maize was being collected by a named company when in fact not. “The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested a Data Entry Specialist at the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) for forgery and uttering false…...



