PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says there is need to break the culture of playing around with public funds and assets. And President Hichilema says the PF government should have finished all projects if they wanted to commission them. Speaking when he visited the Request Muntanga Level One Hospital, President Hichilema expressed disappointment with the delay to complete the construction of the hospital. “We have heard your issues about this hospital. This is the culture that we should damage, we must break this mode of playing around with public funds and assets. If I quoted you right, the construction of this hospital started in 2013. You do the basic arithmetic, it means we have been working on this hospital for nine years…....



