JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe says PF has no moral right to make wanton statements against the UPND government. Commenting on Acting PF president Given Lubinda’s remarks that President Hakainde Hichilema was a motivational speaker who believed his on lies, Haimbe in an interview, Friday, said the PF are the reason Zambia’s economy is struggling. “We are aware that the PF first failed to manage the affairs of this country. We understand it is human nature where you have failed and others have succeeded that you will want to say sour grapes, the PF are living in the past. In the past where they used to do things in insincere manner, contrary to the position we have taken as the new…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.