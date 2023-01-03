TRANSPARENCY International Zambia chapter president Sampa Kalungu says the imprisonment of former finance minister Katele Kalumba and others should serve as a warning to UPND officials that they will not always be protected by the system. The Supreme Court recently upheld the conviction of Dr Kalumba and three others who were convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment for corrupt practices on May 26, 2010. In an interview, Monday, Kalungu said the system only temporarily protects government officials from investigations and prosecutions but there comes a time when they are no longer in power. “What happens is the system can temporarily protect you from being investigated, the system can temporarily protect you from being prosecuted, but there will be a…...



