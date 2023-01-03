THAT nonsense of 2022 where we tolerated you to do whatever you wanted, not in 2023, you can’t be doing exactly what our colleagues were doing, UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has told ruling party youths. And Liswaniso has cautioned UPND members that Zambians will chase the party out of government if youths continue to be indisciplined. Commenting on the recent incidences in which UPND cadres stormed two radio stations on the Copperbelt Province to stop them from featuring Chilufya Tayali, during a media briefing yesterday, Liswaniso said the ruling party won’t tolerate any “nonsense” from its members this year. “We saw what happened on the Copperbelt. Our colleagues in Mufulira were stopping an opposition leader who wanted to…...



