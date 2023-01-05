EMOLUMENTS Commission Chairperson George Kawatu says the commission has approved the 10.5 percent salary increment for civil servants for 2023. And Commission Acting Director General Mwamba Peni says civil servants will now be paid according to their contribution, arguing that gone are the days when they drew salaries for simply reporting for work. Meanwhile, the commission’s Vice Chairperson Mwamba Chanda says the Emoluments Commission will undertake a concurrent review of emoluments for chiefs and officers in state organs and state institutions every two years. During a media briefing, Wednesday, Kawatu said the approval of the salary hike follows a meeting held in December last year. “This serves to inform the nation that the Public Service Union and the Mainstream Public…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.