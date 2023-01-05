TRANSPORT and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali was nearly clobbered yesterday by some angry online taxi drivers who were incensed after he allegedly failed to address their grievances at a meeting held at Government Complex. The angry taxi drivers attempted to charge at Tayali after the meeting ended but security and other ministry officials were quick enough to shield him from the attack before he was quickly driven away from the area. During the meeting, Tayali told the online taxi drivers that some of their concerns were outside the jurisdiction of his ministry, further describing their recent action of marching to his office as uncalled for. Last week, some online taxi drivers staged a protest over poor working conditions and later…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.