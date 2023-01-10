PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has directed Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa to ensure that “top guns” in various government institutions attend high-level meetings when required. The President made this directive during a review meeting of his recent Kariba – Maamba trip after noticing that top officials from institutions like Zesco were not in attendance. After noticing this, President Hichilema tasked a Zesco representative who identified himself as Lyold Chijikwa to call for the company’s Managing Director Victor Mapani, who only joined the meeting towards the end. Kangwa had called out a register before the meeting could commence. However, during the two times that Kangwa called out the register, there was no representation from Zesco. Meanwhile, President Hichilema earlier took time…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.