PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has directed Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa to ensure that “top guns” in various government institutions attend high-level meetings when required. The President made this directive during a review meeting of his recent Kariba – Maamba trip after noticing that top officials from institutions like Zesco were not in attendance. After noticing this, President Hichilema tasked a Zesco representative who identified himself as Lyold Chijikwa to call for the company’s Managing Director Victor Mapani, who only joined the meeting towards the end. Kangwa had called out a register before the meeting could commence. However, during the two times that Kangwa called out the register, there was no representation from Zesco. Meanwhile, President Hichilema earlier took time…...
