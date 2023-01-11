ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says the reported leakage at the Kariba dam is being addressed. During a review meeting of the Kariba and Maamba trips recently, President Hakainde Hichilema revealed that there were leakages at the Kariba dam. “I think minister (referring to Minister of Energy), what I wanted you to touch on is the remedial works going on, on the integrity of the Kariba dam itself. It is true that there are leakages there, it is true. We don’t have to hide these things; I think we have encouraged Kariba North Bank, Zesco, Zambezi River Authority, the two governments to support Zambezi River Authority in quickly remedying that situation. I don’t want to be a President sitting in office…...



