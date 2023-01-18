CITIZENS First leader Harry Kalaba says the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) that President Hakainde Hichilema is signing with other governments will not amount to anything. Last week, President Hichilema signed MoUs with the Angolan government pertaining to road connectivity, among others. But in an interview, Monday, Kalaba said nothing comes out of the MoUs which the President was signing. “Even if he signs those MoUs, nothing comes out of those MoUs. And MoUs, it’s not just when you sign an MoU right there then it starts taking effect, no. MoUs are long processes, they are long-term things. There are MoUs which were signed way back in 2010 which are only taking effect now. There are MoUs which were signed in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.