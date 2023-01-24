Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE Activist Rueben Lifuka says there has been little traction in terms of recovery of stolen assets despite “eloquent” statements from various UPND government officials. And Lifuka has urged law enforcement agencies to avoid actions which can be misconstrued as a political witch hunt in pursuing criminal confiscation of assets. Solicitor General Marshal Muchende recently emphasised the need to recover stolen public funds, arguing that it was not enough to only send people to jail. But commenting on Muchende’s remarks, Lifuka said such statements had become commonplace with the new dawn government. “The recent remarks by Solicitor General Marshal Muchende which reiterates the desire of the UPND government to recover all stolen assets from those that may be convicted for…...