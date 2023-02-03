CHIEF Justice Mumba Malila has expressed disappointment with the poor workmanship by some contractors contracted to build court infrastructure. Dr Malila, who is in Northern Province for an official visit, expressed worry after inspecting Mporokoso Local court, which is dilapidated due to poor workmanship. He said shoddy work robs the country of the much-needed financial resources which could have been channelled to other sectors such as education and health. He said corruption is a vice which needs to be rooted out in order to prevent poor workmanship. “We cannot continue to lose colossal sums of money in this manner and expect that the wrongdoers will go scot-free,” Dr Malila said. And Infrastructure Chief Planner, Laban Sikana, said the Mporokoso local…...



