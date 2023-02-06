SENIOR Chief Chiwala of the Lamba-speaking people on the Copperbelt has advised the new dawn government against taking offence when criticised, saying criticism is healthy. Speaking when Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi, and his Transport and Logistics counterpart Frank Tayali paid a courtesy call on him, Friday, Chief Chiwala lamented over the poor road network in his chiefdom. “I think the issues of the road network, I will stick particularly to this chiefdom, it has been so bad. We have been talking about the road network in this chiefdom and Copperbelt rural for a long time. This, in some ways, ended up not so well with certain people who were in authority, of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.