TRANSPORT and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali says the fast deterioration of infrastructure left by the PF is an indication of how rife corruption was in the sector. Speaking in Mpongwe after checking on the road network in the constituency, Tayali extolled the quality works done on the Luanshya – Mpongwe road. “One cannot help but notice the Luanshya to Mpongwe road, when works are done and done to the right specification. Roads are not the sort of projects you are supposed to be doing every five years. The Luanshya to Mpongwe road has been in existence for a long time. I am so pleasantly shocked that it is still intact; no pothole, that road was done properly. There must have…...



