HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema has commuted sentences for 390 inmates from death to life imprisonment. The Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister further says the police service does not keep snakes in the cells. Addressing the media, Wednesday, Mwiimbu said the commutations comprised of 279 male inmates and 11 female inmates from Mukobeko maximum prisons. “President Hakainde Hichilema has exercised his prerogative of mercy by commuting sentences for 390 inmates from death to life imprisonment. The commutations comprised of 279 male inmates and 11 female inmates from Mukobeko male and female maximum prisons. This is pursuant to Article 97 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia which provides for…...



