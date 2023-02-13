DEFENCE Minister Ambrose Lufuma says the Zambia National Service will be selling its mealie meal in townships on a rotational basis, with a 25kg bag of roller and breakfast meal fetching at K120 and K150, respectively. On Friday, ZNS flagged off the sale of its branded mealie meal. In an interview, Lufuma explained that the milling plant in Chongwe District will be producing 1,600 mealie meal bags per day. “We have capacity of 1,600 per day and we can sell that to at least some of these communities and assist them in one way or another to be able to obtain the staple food at an affordable price. The milling facility in Chongwe mills about 40 metric tonnes of maize…...



