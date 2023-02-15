L-r: Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo, First Speaker and Second Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Namugala and Mwiimba Malama at the Workshop on International Standards and Best Practices on Freedom of Assembly to guide the review of the Public Order Act at Parliament Building on March 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF Member of the central committee Mwiimba Malama says the party has a lot of indiscipline. And Malama says rebranding means changing the way of doing things and not having new faces. Commenting on the Diggers’ editorial that PF needed substantive leadership, Tuesday, Malama said PF might crumble and become the smallest opposition political party if it continued with indiscipline. He said presidential aspirant Miles Sampa acted with indiscipline when he took the party to court after his suspension. “The only problem we have in PF is the same problem that made PF lose elections. This is the problem of indiscipline. If we don’t work on discipline the party will have difficulties to forge ahead, to continue being the biggest…...