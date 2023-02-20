POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 31 year old taxi driver of Zingalume compound for allegedly raping a 17 year old juvenile after he offered her a lift to school. In a statement, Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the girl, who is a Grade 10 pupil, was raped by a man identified as George Banda, 31, of Zingalume compound. “A Seventeen-year-old juvenile was raped in a car by a man who offered her a lift to take her to school. The girl, who is a Grade 10 pupil at a named Secondary School in Lusaka, was raped by an unknown man who is said to be a taxi driver. The victim was only rescued by concerned members…...