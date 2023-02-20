POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 31 year old taxi driver of Zingalume compound for allegedly raping a 17 year old juvenile after he offered her a lift to school. In a statement, Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the girl, who is a Grade 10 pupil, was raped by a man identified as George Banda, 31, of Zingalume compound. “A Seventeen-year-old juvenile was raped in a car by a man who offered her a lift to take her to school. The girl, who is a Grade 10 pupil at a named Secondary School in Lusaka, was raped by an unknown man who is said to be a taxi driver. The victim was only rescued by concerned members…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.