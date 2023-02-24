President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (centre) enters the chambers during the Ceremonial Opening of the 3rd Session of the 12th National Assembly in Lusaka on Friday,September 14,2018. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018

THE National Assembly has confirmed that its members’ motel has been temporarily closed as a result of flooding, which it says has affected the sewer system. The National Assembly says it has secured alternative accommodation for members of parliament and has managed to negotiate a daily rate of K582 at all the hospitality facilities. In response to a press query, National Assembly deputy clerk in charge of corporate affairs Stephen Kawimbe said all members of parliament have been relocated to different lodges where they will be accommodated for two months. “The National Assembly members’ motel is indeed temporarily closed due to flooding that has been caused by heavy rains. The floods have affected the sewer system and the situation has…...