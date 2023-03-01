LABOUR and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba has presented the National Pension Scheme (Amendment) Bill to the National Assembly. Speaking in the National Assembly, Tuesday, Tambatamba said the Bill seeks to amend the National Pension Scheme Act, 1996, so as to allow members to access a pre-retirement benefit, among others. “Madam Speaker, I beg to present a Bill entitled the National Pension Scheme (Amendment) Bill No.1 of 2023. The objective of the Bill is to amend the National Pension Scheme Act 1996 so as to allow members to access a pre-retirement benefit and matter connected with or incidental to the foregoing. I thank you,” she said. Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti said the committee on national economy, trade…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.