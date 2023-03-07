INDEPENDENT Churches of Zambia (ICOZ) president Bishop David Masupa has urged members of parliament to debate relevant matters, arguing that the debates in the House are uninspiring. On Friday last week, First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Malungo Chisangano had a tough time trying to calm the angry lawmakers who rose on points of order after Bweengwa UPND member of parliament Kasautu Michelo asked what advice the Vice President could give Zambians who wanted to bring PF back despite the party committing what he termed as heinous crimes. Commenting on the matter in an interview, Bishop Masupa said members of parliament should refrain from discussing irrelevant matters or finger-pointing. “We would like to express our disappointment as a church…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.