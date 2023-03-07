SAVENDA has announced that it will be sending 70 per cent of its workforce on forced leave effective April this year. The company laments that it has been having difficulties accessing funds to pay salaries and other operational expenses following ACC’s move to restrict its main bank account, among other reasons. But the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it allows companies whose accounts have been seized or restricted but need to access part of their money for operational needs to send an application to it. According to an internal memo dated March 3, 2023, and addressed to all employees, Savenda group human resource director Sylvester Kasonde said the decision was also as a result of non-payment of contracts already executed by…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.