Auditor General Dr Dick Chellah Sichembe addresses delegates at the controlling officer’s workshop at Cabinet Office in Lusaka on May 13, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged Auditor General Dr Dick Sichembe for corrupt practices involving over K1 million. The commission says Dr Sichembe, whilst serving in his capacity as Accountant General and subsequently, as Auditor General, received an accumulated sum of K1,160, 639.57 in allowances for fictitious activities. In a statement, Thursday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono said Dr Sichembe has been charged with Obtaining Goods by False Pretences, Conspiracy to Defraud the Government and Willful Failure to Follow Applicable Procedures. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged Auditor General Dr Dick Sichembe for corrupt practices involving over K1 million. Dr Dick Chellah Sichembe 52, of plot number A23 Miracle Lane Roma, Lusaka has been charged with…...