POLICE in Lusaka have arrested and detained 23 people for the offence of unlawful assembly. The 23 have been arrested in connection with the protest against the 25-year concession for the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway road organised by EFF leader Kasonde Mwenda. Police say the arrest followed the failure by Mwenda to indicate the route the protestors intended to use during their protest from Civic Center to Boma Court, to avoid disturbing the peace of other members of the public. In a statement, Saturday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale named the arrested individuals. “23 people were arrested and detained in police custody for the offence of unlawful assembly. The suspects who include four females were arrested on March 10,…...



