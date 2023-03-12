DEPUTY Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale has disclosed that EFF leader Kasonde Mwenda has been charged with Unlawful Assembly after he presented himself to the police this afternoon. Mwale earlier stated that the EFF leader had run away from the police upon reaching Central Police Station after the arrest of the 23 who were protesting against the 25-year concession for the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway. . In a statement, Sunday, Mwale said Kasonde will also be charged with the offence of Escape from Lawful custody. “Kasonde Mwenda presented himself to the Police around 15:00 hours. He is detained in Police custody charged with the offence of Unlawful Assembly and yet to be formally charged with the offence of Escape from…...



