FORMER Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo has expressed shock that the Anti-Corruption Commission suspects his house is from proceeds of crime, arguing that he built it before he actually became minister. And Lusambo says he is scared that he will be killed because the desperation of wanting to grab all his properties is high. On Friday, ACC arrested and charged Lusambo for being in possession of a single story four-bedroom house, reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. In an interview, Thursday, Lusambo wondered why the Commission was arresting him over charges that were already before the courts. “It’s true. The ACC called me and I went there. I just came from the Copperbelt where we had a…...



