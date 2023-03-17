THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it has arrested 18 individuals in a financial scandal at Ministry of Finance, among them Auditor General Dick Sichembe, former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba and Accountant General Kennedy Musonda. In a statement, Friday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Timothy Moono said the commission had also arrested two Deputy Auditor-Generals namely Clara Mazumba and Francis Mbewe. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested eighteen (18) individuals in a financial scandal at the Ministry of Finance in which investigations are currently underway. The investigations border on payments made for fictitious activities and theft of public funds. Among those arrested include the Auditor-General Dr. Dick Sichembe, Former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba, Accountant General Kennedy Musonda, two…...



