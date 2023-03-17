SOCIALIST Party Spokesperson Frank Bwalya says the new dawn government should not spoil the name of politicians because of its failure to “fix” the economy as promised. In an interview, Wednesday, Bwalya said most politicians fear that people may begin to view them as liars because of the UPND’s failure to fulfill its promises of improving the economy. “Within six months of being in government, the people were able to see that this government was inept, this government posed as angels when they were devils, figuratively speaking. And this has contributed to the anxiety and hopelessness on the part of the people because after an election such as we had in 2021, the people expected that the new government will…...



