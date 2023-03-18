PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has set up a Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) in order to accelerate the implementation of high priority government programmes and projects. In a statement, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said President Hichilema had appointed Permanent Secretary Management Development Division Kusobile Kamwambi to Head the unit and she would be deputised by Chipokota Mwanawasa. “President Hakainde Hichilema has established the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) to accelerate the implementation of high priority government programmes and projects. The President has appointed Ms Kusobile Stewart Kamwambi to head the PDU and Ms Chipokota Mwanawasa as the Unit’s Deputy Head. Ms Kamwambi also serves as Permanent Secretary Management Development Division, Cabinet Office, while Ms Mwanawasa currently serves in the Presidential…...



