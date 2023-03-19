ACTIONAID Zambia has condemned what it terms as the ongoing exchange of harsh words between President Hakainde Hichilema and his predecessor, Edgar Lungu, arguing that it’s uninspiring. In a statement, ActionAid interim Country Director Musonda Kabinga also condemned the recent incidences of political violence witnessed on the Copperbelt between PF and UPND youths. “ActionAid Zambia strongly condemns recent incidences of political violence witnessed in Zambia particularly on the Copperbelt where the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) and opposition Patriotic Front (PF) youths clashed during the commemoration of the Youth Day We have noted the gradual increase in political violence which if left unchecked could affect other people’s rights and national security. According to the World Health Organisation, political…...



