GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa says opposition members of parliament don’t have the required numbers in the National Assembly to impeach second Deputy Speaker Moses Moyo. On Friday, Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu challenged Leader of the Opposition Brian Mundubile to move a motion in the National Assembly to impeach Moyo. This was after Moyo refused to admit some points of order and reminded the lawmakers that the same were only granted at the discretion of the Presiding officer. He also warned that whoever was trying to be part of the illegality of breaking the quorum would face the consequences. In an interview, Monday, Mulusa argued that a motion to impeach Moyo can be an exercise in futility…...



