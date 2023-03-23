INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says the Presidential Delivery Unit will not just look at government projects but other varieties of government pronouncements. And Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says there is no duplication of roles which could result in a tug of war with the establishment of the Presidential Delivery Unit. On Saturday President Hakainde Hichilema announced the establishment of Presidential Delivery Unit, saying it was aimed at accelerating the implementation of high priority government programmes and projects. But several stakeholders, among them former commerce, trade and industry minister Dipak Patel, said the announcement by State House on the establishment of PDU without any meaningful explanation did not help anyone. Patel said more clarity was needed…...



