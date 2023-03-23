SPEAKER Nelly Mutti has launched the 2022-2026 National Assembly Strategic Plan which aims to help the institution execute its mandate in an effective and efficient manner. And Speaker Mutti has reminded members of parliament to pick up calls from their constituents because there has been public outcry. Speaking during the launch, Speaker Mutti said the strategic planning process aids an institution to map out strategies that prepares it to be sustainable, even in the face of increasing uncertainties. “Maybe I can just remind the honourable members that are not picking calls, Please do pick your calls. There’s been an outcry out there. This Strategic planning is an important undertaking for any organisation particularly in this highly unpredictable times. This is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.