TRANSPARENCY International Zambia chapter president Sampa Kalungu says President Hakainde Hichilema’s quick reaction to corruption allegations against his ministers might be perceived as protection of his own. And Shiwang’andu PF Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo has described the President’s remarks against Munir Zulu as misplaced and a threat to whistleblowers. Last Tuesday, Zulu alleged that Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane and his Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development counterpart Charles Milupi had been secretly appearing before the ACC, further alleging that the two each received US$250,000 bribes in relation to the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway project. And speaking at State House, Thursday, President Hichilema said he had encouraged his Finance and Infrastructure Ministers to sue Zulu because he was a “mischievous individual…...



