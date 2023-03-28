FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says lawyers have been engaged to ask Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament Munir Zulu to substantiate his corruption accusations against him. Last Tuesday, Munir, alleged that Dr Musokotwane and his Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development counterpart Charles Milupi had been secretly appearing before the ACC. Zulu charged that the two ministers had each received US$250,000 bribes in relation to the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway project. In an interview, Monday, Dr Musokotwane said the fact that Munir was delaying to provide evidence showed the accusations were false and a total fabrication. “As you recall, I issued a statement denying the false allegations. That was already done, and since then, lawyers have been instructed to…...



