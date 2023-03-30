PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says social media is challenging democracies with regards to issues of surrounding facts. And President Hichilema says there are still detrimental actions which may be a threat to the tenets of democracy across the world, despite a number of countries having made progress in their democratic dispensation over the years. Speaking during a two day Summit for Democracy that Zambia is co-hosting alongside the United States of America, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Korea, Wednesday, President Hichilema said it remained important for media discourse to be conducted in a factual manner. “The country cannot be truly democratic until its citizens choose their representative through periodic elections that are free, fair and indeed transparent. A…...



