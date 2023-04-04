LUSAKA Kuomboka Kufuluhela Committee Chairperson Irene Muyenga says the committee will be refunding the companies and individuals that contributed funds towards the successful holding of this year’s ceremony following its cancellation. On Friday, the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) announced the cancellation of the 2023 Kuomboka ceremony and attributed the development to insufficient water levels as well as the death of Senior Chieftainess Mboanjikana of Libonda royal village. In an interview, Monday, Muyenga said the development was not something to be proud of. “Well, we are very disappointed. I mean, it’s not something we are proud of. One, people put in a lot to prepare for the Kuomboka, of course, our partners, the corporate world, and individuals also came forward to…...



