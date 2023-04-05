PF presidential candidate Miles Sampa says acting party leaders are making all sorts of excuses on why the convention cannot be held so that they can impose their preferred candidate on the people. And Sampa says the longer PF takes to hold a convention, the weaker it’ll become. Meanwhile, Sampa says PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda’s primary objective is to sideline original PF members like Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Chishimba Kambwili and himself. The party was expected to hold its convention in March 2023 but the party leadership later announced that it would not go through because it was still amending its constitution as well as awaiting determination of some legal issues before the courts of law. But…...



