FORMER Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya and his four-year-old daughter have sustained injuries after they were involved in a road traffic accident on Thursday night, near Misisi footbridge along Kafue road. In a statement, police deputy public relations officer Danny Mwale said the accident occurred when the driver of a Benz truck identified as Michael Chimunjeche cut in front of Dr Chilufya’s vehicle and caused extensive damage to the front part of the vehicle. He said Chimunjeche survived the accident without any injuries while Dr Chitalu and his daughter were rushed to the University Teaching Hospital for medical attention. “Traffic Police in Lusaka recorded a serious Road Traffic Accident which occurred on April 6, 2023 around 19:00 hours near…...



