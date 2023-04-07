POLICE have disclosed that a woman of Garden Compound has died after she was hit by a motorbike while crossing the road near Selena Trust School in Chalala area. Police have identified the rider of the motorbike as Constable Mungala, aged 33, of State House Police camp, who survived with injuries. In a statement, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the woman, identified as Mirriam Tembo, 30, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. “Police recorded a fatal Road Traffic Accident in which a woman who was identified as Mirriam Tembo aged 30 of unknown house number in Garden Compound, Kanele area died after sustaining fatal injuries. The victim was hit by a…...



