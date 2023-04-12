LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo has challenged former PF secretary general Davies Mwila to name any of President Hakainde Hichilema’s relatives he has appointed in his government. And Nkombo says Mwila has reached a deadline in his political career and can’t be replenished. Mwila recently accused the President of appointing mostly his relatives and friends in the judicial system. “First and foremost, President Hakainde Hichilema was always in the forefront criticising the PF government over the issues of injustice. And President Hakainde Hichilema made too many promises that he is going to rule this country differently from PF. But if you look at the way things are moving, President Hakainde Hichilema has become a dictator because there…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.