MINISTER of Health Sylvia Masebo has reiterated government’s commitment to ensuring that the goal of attaining universal health coverage is reached. And Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Johan Hallenborg says cooperating partners will continue to support government’s interventions to implement policies that are aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of all people in Zambia. In a speech read on her behalf by Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Administration Dr George Sinyangwe during the commemoration of the World Health Day, Wednesday, Masebo said government had increased investment in health through the overall health budget; from 9.2 billion in 2021 to 16.1 billion in 2023. “The Zambian government remains committed in investing in the country’s people’s health and in ensuring that we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.