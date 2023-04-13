PF has challenged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to bar the UPND from contesting in the forthcoming by-elections slated for April 20, 2023, due to violence and intimidation. The former ruling party has further charged that the current mealie meal crisis being experienced in the country is because of the UPND leadership’s incompetence. Addressing a media briefing yesterday, PF vice-president Given Lubinda accused the UPND of engaging in violent activities against opponents, citing the recent incident involving Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe and his party supporters, as well as, that involving PF members. “As per their strategy and conduct, the UPND has unleashed a wave of violence in Serenje, Lupososhi and Chililabombwe where campaigns for ward by-elections slated for…...



