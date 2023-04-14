MATERO PF member of parliament Miles Sampa has wondered when Mumbi Phiri applied to rejoin the party as per their constitutional requirement, saying it’s in public domain that she retired from active politics. In an interview, Thursday, Sampa said he was made to wait for three years to be readmitted to the party after he resigned, and wondered if the law only applied to him. “It’s [a] democracy, she has the right [to vie for presidency]. She should come if she thinks she is ripe to be the president of PF, she is welcome, and she is a lady. Ideally, I should have questioned but I will choose not to. But remember I always talk about respecting the PF constitution,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.