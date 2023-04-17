PF presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile says President Hakainde Hichilema should swallow his pride and start using the Gulfstream G650 presidential jet. Last week, President Hichilema insisted that he would never ever use the Gulfstream, saying it does not make sense for him to ride in the jet when he is going to source for grants abroad. But in an interview, Mundubile said it would be of no use to sell the jet cheaply just to prove a point. “President Hakainde Hichilema should swallow his pride and use that plane. That plane is here, it was bought and I think that the experts have been able to explain the cost structure of that plane and not the stories that they were…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.