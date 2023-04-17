UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says no special attention should be given to ruling party cadres who engage in political violence. And Socialist Party Spokesperson Frank Bwalya has lamented that the party’s campaigns for the forthcoming ward by-elections slated for April 20 are not as effective due to lack of a level playing field. Meanwhile, Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) Spokesperson Fr Alex Muyebe has expressed concern about the reoccurrence of political violence. Commenting on the campaign violence witnessed in some parts of the country, Thursday, Mweetwa said anyone involved in violence would be treated equally regardless of their political affiliation. He said rule of law was the hallmark of the UPND administration, thus, political supporters should understand that things have…...



