TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) has expressed shock at ACC’s revelations that it is investigating about 10 Ministry of Finance employees who had continued to obtain illegal allowances even after arrests were made. TI-Z Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says the seemingly perpetual misconduct at the Ministry of Finance is a worrying trend that requires President Hakainde Hichilema’s urgent attention. Last month, the ACC arrested 18 officials in connection with payments made for fictitious activities and theft of public funds at Ministry of Finance, among them Auditor General Dick Sichembe, former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba and Accountant General Kennedy Musonda. In an interview, ACC Director General Tom Shamakamba said the Commission was profiling about 10 people that had continued to…...



