TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) says the Financial Intelligence Centre’s revelation that it analysed 155 suspicious transactions worth K6.1 billion in 2022 is a source of great concern. And PF Chairperson for Legal Affairs George Chisanga says the increase in suspicious financial transactions is due to UPND’s failure to fight current corruption because they’re only focusing on the former ruling party. The FIC Annual report for 2022 revealed that it analysed 155 suspicious transactions worth K6.1 billion, out of which 129 cases worth K5.8 billion were disseminated to law enforcement agencies, representing a 38.92 percent increase from 2021. The report also revealed that the centre froze three bank accounts containing K31.1 million on suspicions of theft and money laundering. The report…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.