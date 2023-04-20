THE Zambia Police Service has disclosed that 15 bodies have so far been retrieved from Lake Mweru in Nchelenge district following an accident in which a boat carrying 32 people capsized earlier this week. In a statement, Thursday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said two bodies were retrieved on Wednesday around 18:00 hours while five were retrieved in the early hours of Thursday. “Seven bodies have been retrieved. Two were retrieved yesterday around 18:00 hours and five in the early hours of today. The total number of bodies retrieved so far is 15. They have been formally identified as follows; 1. Mwewa Nshimbi John, a Coxswain aged 45 of Nchelenge District (Zambian) initially identified as John Kamobole. 2…....